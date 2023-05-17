CHASE COUNTY — A short high-speed chase ended with the arrest of a California man in Chase County Tuesday night.
38-year-old Corey Coyle of El Cajon, Cali., was taken into custody after according to the Chase County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a speeding vehicle around mile marker 313 at 11 p.m. The vehicle picked up speed and deputies pursued. The vehicle eventually came to a stop at mile marker 320.
The sheriff's office said numerous blank checks and checks that had been tampered with, along with ID cards, bank cards and credit cards were located.
Cajon was taken into custody on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement office, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, destroying a written instrument, making false information, forgery, identity theft, and habitual violator.
Formal charges are pending through the Chase County Attorney's Office.
