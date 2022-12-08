Virginia Joan “Jinny Jo” Crofoot, 95, of Lubbock, TX, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Jinny was born in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas on April 9, 1927 to William F. and Margaret Aline Frazer Kieferle. The Kieferles were owners of a local store where Jinny spent a happy childhood growing up in Chase County, Kansas in the heart of the Flint Hills. In 1945 she graduated from Chase County Community High School where she met her husband, Earl Jay Crofoot. She attended Kansas State University for one year before marrying Jay and starting a family. The couple had 3 children while living in Elmdale, Strong City and Cottonwood Falls, Kansas before moving to Phoenix, Arizona for a 4 year stint where their 4th child was born. After their sojourn in Arizona, the family moved back to Cottonwood Falls and Jay returned to the family agriculture business. In 1971 Jinny and Jay moved to Lubbock where Jay joined his father and son in business at Lubbock Feed Lots. The couple spent the rest of their lives in Lubbock, Texas and leave many friends and family behind.
A lifelong Presbyterian, Jinny was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church during her 51 years in Lubbock. Jinny and Jay were patrons in the healthcare community as they established an Endowed Chair in Epilepsy at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and provided funding for medical equipment at Covenant Medical Center, most notably in the epilepsy monitoring unit. They also supported various athletics programs and educational scholarships at both Texas Tech University and Kansas State University, and together enjoyed attending a variety of sporting events.
Jinny’s highest priority and greatest enjoyment on this earth was her family. She was a loving wife to Jay and a caring, attentive mother. In her free time, Jinny enjoyed reading, writing letters to loved ones near and far, playing Rummikub, and working crossword puzzles.
Jinny is survived by her children, Terry Crofoot (Kelly), Cheryl Pinkston (Tom), Nancy Foster, and Peggy Aguilar (Justino); grandchildren, Shari Pinkston Williams (Marlon), Tom Pinkston (Ronda), Casey Crofoot Ringo (John), Collin Foster (Cassie), Lauren Foster Sanderson (Joshua), Kiefer Aguilar (Tiffany), Clay Crofoot (Laura), Adriana Aguilar (Tanner Norrell); and great grandchildren, Elizabeth “Libby” Williams; Johnny and Joshua Ringo; Adalyn, Elliot and Clara Foster; Kayden and Bennett Aguilar; Atticus Jay Crofoot and Emma Grace Sanderson. Jinny was preceded in death by her husband, Jay; her parents; and her sister, Margaret “Peg” Kieferle Busselle.
A celebration of Jinny’s life will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lubbock, with Rev. Elliott Powell officiating. Inurnment will take place in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following organizations: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3321 33rd St., Lubbock, 79410; Crofoot Endowment for Epilepsy, Texas Tech Foundation, Box 41081, Attn: Cyndy Morris, Lubbock, 79409; Great Plains Diabetes, 834 N. Socora, Suite 4, Wichita, KS 67212; Beyond Faith Hospice, 4511 University Ave., Suite B, Lubbock, 79413; Covenant Health Foundation, Crofoot Endowment for Epilepsy, 3623 22nd Place, Lubbock, 79410.
