Imogene June Bazil, of Emporia, entered into rest Sunday, January 17, 2021 at her home. She was 85.
Imogene was born December 1, 1935 in Macksville, Kansas to Luchen Jasper and Pearle (Keene) Brown. Imogene was raised on a farm and graduated from LeRoy High School in LeRoy, KS. She married Glen Gregersen and later divorced. She married Guy Bazil on August 18, 1978. Imogene worked at Iowa Beef for 10 years, managed an ice cream store, and owned her own day care center for 18 years. She enjoyed the many children she cared for through her work.
Imogene was preceded in death by her parents, Luchen and Pearle; her husband, Guy Bazil; daughter, Linda Gregersen; granddaughter, Tiffany D. Owsley; sister, Lavona Hopkins; and daughter-in-law, JoAnn Gregersen. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Gregersen of Emporia, KS and Teresa and John Owsley of Leadville, CO; son, Steven and Susan Gregersen of Fortine, MT; sisters, Imolee Schath of Blue Springs, MO and Velva Kiester of Oakland, CA; 8 grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and many step great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at Charter Funerals. Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor Tony Lantz at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Charter Funerals. Graveside service will follow at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions
may be made to the Emporia Animal Shelter.
