U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough joined Sen. Jerry Moran and Rep. Tracey Mann on a visit to Newman Regional Health Friday morning to see how veterans’ healthcare is being addressed in the Emporia area.
Before being nominated for his current role by President Joe Biden on Jan. 27 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Feb. 8, McDonough was the White House Chief of Staff for former President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017.
He has spent the last few days touring the state of Kansas, including stops in Leavenworth, Topeka and Junction City prior to Emporia.
“[Newman Regional Hospital]’s an impressive facility,” McDonough said. “[We’re] learning a lot of lessons that are really valuable to us as we also attempt to provide care in rural settings for our vets but also giving us very concrete feedback on how we conduct our business with the community and so it’s been a really valuable couple of hours.”
Moran explained why Emporia was an important city for the secretary to visit on his trip to Kansas.
“Emporia is our example of what we want to highlight about rural and community care,” Moran said. “What we’re talking about there is legislation that was signed into law in the last administration being implemented by this administration that allows for veterans to choose in many instances if it’s in their best interests to have care provided in the community with their local hospital, local doctor, and Emporia is an opportunity for that component to be brought home to veterans who live in this region.”
McDonough said that one of Newman’s strengths in serving veterans is that it is deeply rooted in the Emporia community.
“This facility, Newman, has been a part of the fabric of this community going back more than 100 years,” he said. “And so I think what we recognize as we’re wrestling with this big question of how to provide care in rural settings, we recognize that our rural healthcare generally is under tremendous [pressure] and that’s important for a lot of reasons.
“The one I’m particularly focused on is because we have to make sure that there’s timely access to the care our vets have earned, but it’s also important because that means our communities are under pressure, too. Right? This is a fundamental part of the fabric of this community. That’s obvious, walking through the facility. We want to make sure that we’re recognizing the role that VA has in ensuring the strength of that community because it’s so important to our vets.”
He also said that he believes that the Department of Veterans Affairs can learn from the work that Newman is currently engaged in.
“To be honest, a lot of the things that Julia [Pyle, Newman’s Chief Operating and Nursing Officer] and her team are wrestling with here are precisely the same things that we’re wrestling with in care in rural settings,” McDonough said. “And so there’s not only an opportunity for us to work together for that care, but there’s an opportunity to learn.”
McDonough also addressed the Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) pod that the Gazette reported was coming to the Emporia American Legion sometime this summer.
“It’s called the ATLAS program and we have it kind of popping up at different areas around the country,” he said. “We’ve now been piloting it over the course of the last several years where, in partnership with the private sector and in partnership with [veterans service organizations] and community service organizations, we’re able to locate a private setting where a vet can come in and get access to telehealth.”
The ATLAS program will build on the dramatic increase in telehealth usage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the number of VA telehealth appointments went from 2,500 in February 2020 to 65,000 in January 2021. McDonough said that continuing to boost access to services for veterans is one of the two key factors he considers in his decision-making process.
“I’ve assured the senator that I will make every decision as secretary around two questions: does it increase access for vets and does it improve outcomes for vets?” he said.
The Emporia ATLAS pod will be the first of its kind in the state of Kansas. It will allow veterans in Emporia and the surrounding area to receive much-needed services in their community, rather than having to drive to Wichita or Topeka.
McDonough also took time to acknowledge Emporia for the impact the city has had in the way the entire country honors its veterans.
“I also want to say thank you to Emporia for Veterans Day, a particularly important day that you ensured we as a country note and commemorate each year,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.