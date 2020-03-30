Janie Louise Edington, 77, of Emporia, passed away late Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Newman Regional Health.
She was born June 23, 1942 in Newton, Kansas the daughter of Henry and Amy Gaines Partridge.
Janie married the love of her life, Glen E. Edington, on July 16, 1961 in Emporia, Kansas.
She worked at Newman Hospital prior to taking a job at Modine Manufacturing. Janie would later retire after 23 years of service. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who was always putting family needs above her own.
Janie will live on in the hearts of her daughter, Jamie S. Larose of Butler, Pennsylvania; her four sons, Gary Edington of Emporia, Henry Edington of Hutchinson, Glen Edington of Holton and Mickey Edington of Emporia; ten grandchildren; two step grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pam Warren of Emporia and Laura Sullivan of Emporia; brothers, Henry Dale Partridge of Emporia, Richard Partridge of Wisconsin and Paul Partridge in Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; a son, Norman Edington; sisters, Nancy Henderson, Marsha Vansyoc and Penny Warren; brothers, Jim Partridge and Larry Warren.
Janie will be cremated and inurned next to her husband, Glen at Strawn Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
