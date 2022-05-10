The Emporia Public Library will host the Felts' Foto Fundraiser Sunday afternoon.
From 2 - 4 p.m., May 15, families can make reservations for a professional photo shoot with Thomas Felts.
The cost is $20 per family. All funds benefit the children's department at the library.
Wyatt Felts, 7, will read a selection of children's books at 2 p.m. followed by the photo appointments. The library will provide a craft and snack for children after the reading.
Reservations may be made by calling the library at 620-340-6466 by Saturday, May 14.
For more information and updates about library services that are available, please visit the library’s website at emporialibrary.org, follow the Emporia Public Library Facebook page or contact Executive Director Robin Newell at newellr@emporialibrary.org.
