Chase County, in association with the Network Kansas E-Community Partnership, recently announced the third annual Chase County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge will take place at the Chase County Junior Senior High School on Wednesday as part of the 2019-2020 Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge series.
Trade show booths will be available for public viewing from 9 - 11 a.m. in the main gymnasium, presentations will be in a closed board room setting this year.
The goal of the competition is to expose Kansas middle school and high school students to entrepreneurship. Each year the competition is open to all 7-12 grade Chase County students.
“Chase County students are the future of our community, and their brilliant and creative ideas for business development will play a vital role in the exciting future of Chase County,” said Jenn Laird, Economic Development Consultant, Chase County Chamber of Commerce.
Chase County is one of many communities across Kansas to host a locally organized event designed to give students a hands-on entrepreneurship experience. The competition will consist of students preparing a written business plan or executive summary, a “tradeshow” booth, and an elevator pitch or presentation.
The students will be competing against each other for more than $2,000 in prize money, and each participant will receive a $40 gift certificate courtesy of the Chase County Chamber of Commerce. The student’s work will be judged by local entrepreneurs and public sector partners.
The 2020 Chase County YEC is made possible by the generous donations of NetWork Kansas, the Kaltenbacher Charitable Trust, the Chase County Chamber of Commerce, the Chase County E-Community Board, Citizens State Bank, Kansas Graphics and the Grand Central Hotel and Grill.
“The YEC Series helps students learn valuable life skills such as creative problem solving and confidently presenting their ideas to others,” E-Community Programs Product Manager Amara Kniep said. “The classroom learning and mentorship they receive in preparation of competing in their local YEC Series event can also help students feel more connected to their communities, and help them identify a need they could fill in their own city or county.”
During the 2018-2019 season, 865 students from 48 communities hosted 40 local entrepreneurship competitions as part of the YEC series. The 2019-2020 academic year marks the seventh annual YEC series coordinated by NetWork Kansas and the E-Community Partnership.
The annual YEC series culminates in a statewide championship, where the top students from each local competition face off against each other for prize money and other honors. The 2020 statewide championship will be held on April 28 at Kansas State University.
For more information, contact Laird, Chase County Chamber of Commerce, at 620-273-8469 or chasechamberecodevo@gmail.com.
For more information about NetWork Kansas or the E-Community Partnership, visit www.networkkansas.com.
