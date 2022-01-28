Maria S. Perez, Emporia, Kansas, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City. She was 56.
Family graveside services will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Emporia. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
