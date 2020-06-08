Carol May Rodgers, 87, of Topeka died June 1,

2020 at Presbyterian Manor in Topeka, KS. She was

born October 8, 1932 in Lindsborg, KS. Carol is the

daughter of W.T. and Alfreda Johnson. Ms. Rodgers

was preceded in death by her parents; one sister,

Lavina Scott of Emporia; and two brothers, Lee

Vern and Ervin Johnson both of Lindsborg, KS. She

graduated from Lindsborg High School in 1950.

Carol married Leland D. Rodgers on December

11, 1953 and they divorced in 1981. Ms. Rodgers

lived thirty-four years in Emporia for most of her

life, where she was a housewife and mother of 3

children. She had been employed at Emporia State

Bank, Reebles Grocery Store and VFW Post 1980

in Emporia, KS. She moved to Phoenix, AZ in

1988 where she was a bartender at the DAV before

retiring. She moved to Topeka, KS in 1999. Carol

was a member of the VFW post 1980 and American

Legion Post 5 Auxiliary in Emporia, KS.

Other survivors of Carol Rodgers include one

daughter, Teresa Rodgers of Glendale, AZ; two

sons, Gary Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant, IA and Kevin

Rodgers of Emporia, KS; three grandsons, three stepgranddaughters

and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Ms. Rodgers will be cremated. A memorial service

will not be held at this time. Internment will be

private at a later date.

Ms. Rodgers has requested no flowers. Memorial

contributions may be sent to Kevin Rodgers, 1016

Sunnyslope, Emporia, KS 66801 or to VFW Ladies

Auxiliary Post 1980 in care of Donna Gilligan, 621

Wilson, Emporia, KS 66801.

