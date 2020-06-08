Carol May Rodgers, 87, of Topeka died June 1,
2020 at Presbyterian Manor in Topeka, KS. She was
born October 8, 1932 in Lindsborg, KS. Carol is the
daughter of W.T. and Alfreda Johnson. Ms. Rodgers
was preceded in death by her parents; one sister,
Lavina Scott of Emporia; and two brothers, Lee
Vern and Ervin Johnson both of Lindsborg, KS. She
graduated from Lindsborg High School in 1950.
Carol married Leland D. Rodgers on December
11, 1953 and they divorced in 1981. Ms. Rodgers
lived thirty-four years in Emporia for most of her
life, where she was a housewife and mother of 3
children. She had been employed at Emporia State
Bank, Reebles Grocery Store and VFW Post 1980
in Emporia, KS. She moved to Phoenix, AZ in
1988 where she was a bartender at the DAV before
retiring. She moved to Topeka, KS in 1999. Carol
was a member of the VFW post 1980 and American
Legion Post 5 Auxiliary in Emporia, KS.
Other survivors of Carol Rodgers include one
daughter, Teresa Rodgers of Glendale, AZ; two
sons, Gary Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant, IA and Kevin
Rodgers of Emporia, KS; three grandsons, three stepgranddaughters
and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Ms. Rodgers will be cremated. A memorial service
will not be held at this time. Internment will be
private at a later date.
Ms. Rodgers has requested no flowers. Memorial
contributions may be sent to Kevin Rodgers, 1016
Sunnyslope, Emporia, KS 66801 or to VFW Ladies
Auxiliary Post 1980 in care of Donna Gilligan, 621
Wilson, Emporia, KS 66801.
