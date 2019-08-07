Emporia Public Schools patrons will soon decide whether or not to approve a $78 million bond referendum for district-wide renovations, construction and remodeling.
The voting will take place via a mail-in ballot, with ballots set to be distributed by the United States Postal Service on Aug. 16. There is just one question on the ballot to consider, and voters will either mark “yes” or “no” to the referendum. A “yes” vote will show a patron’s support of the referendum while a “no” vote will show opposition to the referendum.
Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat said mail-in ballots traditionally have a higher voter turnout in the county. For those concerned about possible mishandling of election materials, she said there are a number of safeguards in place to ensure the security of the election.
“On the outside of the ballot envelope is a line to put your address and your signature,” she said. “That signature on each ballot envelope that is returned is matched to the signature that we have on file.”
Vopat said both signatures and addresses must match what is on file with the Lyon County Clerk’s Office in order to be counted.
“If something doesn’t match up, or if there’s not a signature, we contact the voter and have them come in and sign a ballot,” she said. “We cannot accept a ballot that is not signed and does not have an address on it. So, those are the two most important things. After you complete your ballot and seal the envelope, make sure you put your address and sign your ballot envelope.”
All ballots must be returned to the Lyon County Clerk’s Office by noon Sept. 5 in order to be counted. Vopat said those wishing to have another party drop off their ballot should fill out an “affidavit of assistance” on their envelope, which will authorize another person to turn in the ballot.
Otherwise, ballots can be dropped in the mail for USPS delivery.
“If there’s a chance that you think your ballot will not make it by noon on Sept. 5, they should probably make arrangements to bring it in,” Vopat said. “There’s plenty of time to get those ballots in.”
For those who are not yet registered to vote, or may have moved, there is still time register to vote in this election. Voters must register by Aug. 15 in order to participate and can do so by visiting www.ksvotes.org.
Vopat said anyone with questions can call the Clerk’s Office at 341-3243, and start watching for the ballot after Aug. 16.
“Watch for the white envelope in the mail,” Vopat said. “It’s going to say ‘official ballot’ in red. Vote your ballot, follow the instructions, but the most important thing is to vote your ballot, sign the back of the envelope, fill in your address and get it back in.”
