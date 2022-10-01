The Emporia Gazette
Meadowlark Press has announced the publication of “Ann of Sunflower Lane” by award-winning author Julie A. Sellers.
According to the publisher, the novel “is a tribute to the Kansas Flint Hills, booklovers and reading, and ‘Anne of Green Gables’ by L.M. Montgomery.”
The author said the novel is not an adaptation of Montgomery’s classic novel, but rather “a story of the way books and reading impact readers.”
“The title character, Ann Alwyn, is an avid reader, and when she comes to live with the grandparents she never knew at Sunflower Lane farm, she discovers a kindred spirit in an old edition of ‘Anne of Green Gables,’” Sellers said in a written release. “Her reading of that and other texts frames her experiences as she integrates herself into life on the farm and in the small-town community of Storey, Kansas.”
“‘Ann of Sunflower Lane’ is a love-letter to books and reading, and especially to the power of ‘Anne of Green Gables’ to reflect and to shape life,” says Elizabeth Rollins Epperly, Professor Emerita and founder of the L.M. Montgomery Institute at the University of Prince Edward Island.
Marah Gubar, Associate Professor of Literature at MIT and author of “Artful Dodgers: Reconceiving the Golden Age of Children’s Literature” said the book conjures up images of “contemporary rural life in a small town, chronicling how the transplanted Ann comes to terms with her troubled family history by putting down new roots and reinvigorating old ones.”
Local author Cheryl Unruh also enjoyed the novel.
“I love this character, this book. Readers of all ages will fall in love with Ann of Sunflower Lane,” Unruh said.
Sellers was the Kansas Authors Club 2020 Prose Writer of the Year and the Overall Poetry (2022) and Prose (2017, 2019) winner of the Kansas Voices Writing Contest sponsored by the Winfield Arts and Humanities Council. She is the author of Kindred Verse: Poems Inspired by Anne of Green Gables (Blue Cedar Press, 2021).
Sellers is available for readings for interested groups. For more information, visit the author’s website at www.julieasellers.com. The book can be purchased at meadowalarkbookstore.com and ordered wherever books are sold.
Readers are invited to celebrate the launch of the book at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, via Zoom. Register in advance for this meeting at https://tinyurl.com/SunflowerLane.
