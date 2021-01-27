Emporia Public Schools is pleased to announce that after completing the administrator interview process, Corey Wiltz has been selected as the new assistant principal/athletic director at Emporia High School for the 2021-2022 school year.
Wiltz returns to Emporia High School after leading NLC Elementary and Jr. High as the principal/athletic director for the past seven years. Prior to serving at USD 251, Wiltz was a technology teacher at Emporia High School for nearly fifteen years, serving as the Technology Department chair during the last six years of his appointment.
“I am excited and honored to return to USD 253 and Emporia High,” Wiltz said. “I very much look forward to growing and developing professional relationships with students, staff, and parents, #EmporiaProud.”
“I am pleased that Corey will be joining our administrative team this summer and I am looking forward to his leadership as an assistant principal and athletic director," said EHS Principal Dathan Fischer. "His previous experience at Emporia High School will allow him the opportunity to hit the ground running while sharing new ideas and building relationships with our staff and students. This is an exciting time for EHS and I look forward to Corey being a part of it.”
Wiltz holds a Master of Science degree in building leadership and an ESL certification from Emporia State University. Additionally, Wiltz holds a Bachelor’s degree in education from Pittsburg State University with endorsements in comprehensive industrial technology, general industrial technology, and visual communication.
Wiltz will fill the vacancy beginning in July of 2021 created by the retirement of current assistant principal/athletic director Curtis Simons.
