Floyd Eugene Crane, 75, of Virgil, Kansas, passed away at the Robert J. Dole Veterans Hospital on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Wichita, Kansas.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday January 28, 2022 at Virgil Cemetery in Virgil, Kansas. Visitation will be held from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday January 27, 2022 at VanArsdale Funeral in Madison, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital and may be sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 488, Madison, Kansas 66860.
