William Daniel Bond of Emporia died on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. He was 60.
Dan was born on December 17, 1962 in Paola, Kansas the son of Gene and Mary Giffin Bond. He married Leslie Narron on April 19, 1988 in Miami, Oklahoma.
Surviving family members include: Leslie Bond of Emporia, Jean (Andrew) Haag of Olpe, Danielle Bond of Kansas City, Sam Bond of Newton, and Allyson Bond of Emporia; grandchildren, Harley, Holden, and Hudson Haag of Olpe; father, Gene Bond of Madison; mother, Mary Linhart of Fayette, MO; brother, Rodney Bond of Columbia, MO; sister, Linda (Mark) Quinley of Belton, MO.
He is preceded in death by his step father, Jerry Linhart; grandson, Henry Haag; and sister, Laura Casper.
Dan graduated from Fayette High School in Fayette, MO and worked as an Inspector for Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita.
He loved fishing and hunting. Every April he took the whole month off to crappie fish with his friends at Fall River Lake. He also loved watching his daughters and grandkids participate in their activities.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with cremation following the service. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions to the Olpe Fitness Park Splash Pad Fund can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
