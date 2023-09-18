The City of Emporia downgraded to a Water Watch Monday evening, several hours after issuing a Water Warning.
A water watch is issued when conditions incidate an increased risk that the water supply is experiencing "higher-than-usual usage," and may require voluntary water conservation efforts.
The downgrade was issued at 7:09 p.m.
Just before 5 p.m., the city issued a water warning, indicating that water shortages were posing a threat to the city's ability to meet essential water needs for public safety and the well-being of the community.
As part of the Water Warning, several mandatory actions have been put into effect to address the critical situation. These actions include:
- Eliminating Non-Essential Water Use: Residents and businesses are urged to immediately cease any non-essential water usage to help conserve the available water supply.
- Conserving Indoor Water Use: Individuals are encouraged to conserve indoor water use and limit it to 1,000 gallons per week per household until the warning is lifted.
- Emergency Preparedness Measures: City officials are advising all residents to take emergency preparedness measures seriously. This includes storing an adequate supply of drinking water and being ready for potential disruptions to regular water services.
The City of Emporia is actively monitoring the situation and working to address the water supply challenges as swiftly as possible. Residents are urged to stay informed and follow all directives provided by city authorities to help mitigate the impact of this Water Warning.
For the latest updates and information regarding the Water Warning, residents are encouraged to follow the City of Emporia on social media channels or download the MyAlerts app for real-time city alerts.
(2) comments
Cha—- Ching ……. Spending thousands with ea break , and no plan to stop the breaks ….. come on leaders , the problem I’m sure has been identified,,, now lead and determine a solution that will work …….
Easy there Sail…….some of us are thinking that maybe the City needs to stop giving money to ESU and start putting that money into the water system. Either way, we’re pouring money down a hole but at least one gets us water for our money. The other is pretty much a dry hole. Stop slamming the city leaders, at least they aren’t asking for handouts, yet.
