The Jones Aquatic Center will mark its 20th anniversary with a celebration this afternoon.
From 1 - 6 p.m. today, the community can come out for free swimming, cupcakes, yard games and more.
“It’s free for everybody to come out and swim,” Jennifer Wegener, aquatics supervisor, said. “We’ll have cupcakes, because of course we have to get birthday cupcakes.”
The first 200 people through the gates will also receive beach balls, she added. But that’s not all.
“Williams Inflatables will be coming out and setting up their play structures in the pool area,” Wegener said.
The Jones Aquatic Center opened May 25, 2002, funded by the Jones Trust as well as city sales taxes. Located northwest of Emporia on 18th Avenue across from DeBauge Family Sports Complex, the facility features a lazy river, two waterslides, a toddler water playground, an Olympic-size main pool, concessions and a sand volleyball court.
More than 1,300 people came out for the first swim, according to Gazette records. By early June, swimmers reached more than 10,000.
Wegener said interest in the aquatic center has remained strong this year, even despite some rainy days.
“We’ve been busy,” she said. “Attendance has been great this summer, the weather’s been great. This week hasn’t been the best, but it’s still pretty warm considering all of the rain we’ve been getting.”
Wegener said it should be a good time for everyone.
“We’re just looking to have a nice time and a full birthday celebration,” she said. “We’d love to see everybody come out and support us.”
JAC is open 1 - 6 p.m. Monday - Sunday. Admission is $5 for those 16 and older, $3 for children ages 4-15 and free for children ages 3 and under.
The final swim is 1 - 3 p.m. Aug. 14, Wegener said. The Pooch Plunge, where community members are invited to bring their dogs for a swim, is set for 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
Small dogs are invited to swim from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. and large dogs can swim from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. The fee is $3 per dog, and dogs must be at least six months old and be up-to-date with vaccinations to participate.
For more information on the Jones Aquatic Center, visit https://emporiarec.org/156/Jones-Aquatic-Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.