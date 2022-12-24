EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
The Emporia City Commission for approving the creation of a homelessness taskforce. The newly formed group will address the city’s current resources and needs to help the unhoused individuals in our community. We definitely have to do something. This is a good start.
The Emporia High School girls basketball team, which has started off the season undefeated. Way to go, ladies!
Emporia State’s Owen Long, who was named MIAA’s men’s basketball player of the week. Long has had four straight 20-point games. We’re excited to see what he does the rest of the season.
Speaking of ESU ... football player Jaedon Pool was named an Academic All-American. Pool has a 3.78 GPA in biology and chemistry on top of being a student-athlete.
The Emporia Community Foundation for awarding a total of $50,000 to Strong City and Olpe for their splash pad efforts. Each project received $25,000 this week. That money will go a long way toward bringing some cool, refreshing fun to those communities.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
