Lois May Hittel Morris, 77, of Emporia Kansas (formally of Leavenworth, KS) died November 2, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home in Emporia, Kansas.
Lois was born May 21, 1945 in Midland, Michigan, daughter of George T. Hittel and Freda A. (Langworthy) Hittel. Lois was in the Women’s Army Corp / Army Military Police. She was honorably discharged on June 1, 1976. She graduated in 1966 from Michigan State with a Bachelor of Science in Police Administration and graduated in 1993 from University of Kansas with a Masters in Social Work. Lois worked as a social worker at the VA hospital in Leavenworth, KS until she retired in 2007.
Lois was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Leavenworth where she helped with Sunday School and would greet members before the services. She was a Master Gardener and would spend hours in her garden. She loved the Wizard of OZ, apples, and lighthouses.
On January 14, 1974 Lois married William Ross in Bad Kreuznach, West Germany. They later divorced. On March 8, 1992 she married John Morris in Leavenworth, KS.
She is survived by sons, Thomas and wife Melissa Ross of Emporia, KS and Carl Ross of Harbor Springs, MI; granddaughter, Liberty and husband Spencer Worthen of Emporia, KS; step-children, Dawn Bardot of Boston, MA, Clay Morris of Denver, CO, and Lisa Morris of Baton Rouge, LA; brother, Erwin and wife Judy Hittel of Brevard, NC; and brother-in-law, George Grof of Lansing, MI. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Jean Grof.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be officiated by Rev. Dr. David York at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Leavenworth First United Methodist Church in Leavenworth, KS. Inurnment with military honors will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer’s Foundation or Scouting.org. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
