EDITOR’S NOTE: The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
The 16 area men — Anton Sandoval, Aswad Allen, BJ Bayer, Carlos Garate, Chris Mullins, Corey Linton, Ed Owens, Grant Swanson, Greg Bachman, Jeremy Johns, Jesse Knight, Jon Geitz, Mike Roney, Roger Heineken, Scott Hannon, Tagan Trahoon and Tyler Schmidt — who raised more than $40,000 for year’s SOS Strong campaign. Thank you for using your voices to raise awareness and funding to a much-deserved organization.
ESU junior Cierra Brumback for turning a tragedy into motivation — and inspiring those around her every step of the way.
The Emporia Public Library for reopening computer and print services by appointment this week.
USD 251 North Lyon County and USD 284 Chase County Public Schools for celebrating their graduating classes with belated ceremonies.
Kansas Miss Amazing Tiara Hensley for raising funds to travel to a national event.
Drew Baker for organizing the 2nd annual Throwing Aces for Ace Disc Golf Tournament to benefit the Ace It Up Fund.
Local business owners who are working hard through this pandemic to keep our town going.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
Log In
