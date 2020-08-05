Emporia City Commissioners will be discussing a possible mask mandate during their 1:30 p.m. action session today at the Municipal Courtroom.
The proposed ordinance would require most people to wear masks or other face coverings in public spaces — both indoors and outdoors — when social distancing of at least 6-feet apart is not possible. This would not include private residential or private office or workspaces that are closed to customers and public visitors.
All people would be required to wear masks while receiving health care services.
While riding public transportation, private car service or ride=share.
Businesses, organizations and non-profits located within the city would require all employees, visitors, customers, members and non-members to wear a mask and face covering in most cases.
Exceptions would be made for children ages 5 and under, people with medical conditions or disability that make mask wearing a difficulty, the hearing impaired, people for whom wearing a face covering would create risks at work, people seated at restaurants or other establishments serving food and beverages that maintain 6-feet of distance between customers, athletes engaged in sports activity, court-related proceedings, persons engaged in professional or recreational activities that have been deemed by public-health that masks cannot be worn for safety reasons.
If approved, the ordinance would stay in effect through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 7.
It would be punishable with a fine of $25 for the first violation, $50 for the second and $100 for the third and subsequent violation plus court costs.
We will have more information on this during the city meeting today.
(3) comments
I recommend they solicit advice from Herman Cain. Oops! I forgot!
Why in the H would being hearing impaired keep a person from needing a mask? It just keeps getting better and better.
The hearing impaired often rely on reading lips for communication. They make masks for the hearing impaired and for those who need to communicate with them, but they are extremely hot and very uncomfortable to breathe in with a clear plastic or vinyl shield over the mouth and lips are of the mask. My question would be why in the hell doesn't the city stay out of our rights and our business. If you want to wear a mask then wear one. If you don't want to wear a mask then don't wear one. There is tons of evidence out there to support either opinion. I don't think anyone in the city knows enough about it to be legislating fines and taking away our personal rights. I hope someone takes them all to court and every one of them is held financially responsible for their interference in our personal rights and freedoms...which includes being able to breathe freely without these ridiculous germ traps on our faces ... They are more apt to make you sick or cause you to come down with pleurisy than they are to ever stop a Covid Virus from entering.
