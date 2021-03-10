Former Emporia High School teacher Tyler Bosiljevac was sentenced to 44 months in prison, Wednesday morning in Lyon County District Court, after he previously pleaded guilty to charges of Attempted Unlawful Sexual Relations — Teacher with Student (a level 7 person felony) and indecent liberties with a child under 16 (a level 5 person felony).
Prosecutors said the time served included 32 months for the charge of indecent liberties with a child under 16, and 12 months for the charge of attempted unlawful sexual relations — teacher with student.
The 44 month sentence will be served consecutively with no chance of probation, but Judge Lee Fowler said Bosiljevac would be credited one day of time served and would be eligible for 15% good time credit for both of the charges, depending on his behavior while in Department of Corrections custody.
Bosiljevac must also register as a sex offender upon release as part of the plea agreement.
Prosecutors for the state said consecutive sentencing was appropriate for this case because Bosiljevac's "actions were reprehensible" and were "a violation of the trust of his students in this community."
Initial investigations into the matter began in Feb. 2020 after a student made complaints to an EHS staff member regarding Bosiljevac's behavior. The staff member then reported the complaints to the Emporia Police Department. Bosiljevac’s contract with the school district was subsequently terminated by the USD 253 Board of Education later the same month during a closed executive session.
According to an amended complaint obtained by The Gazette after Bosiljevac's initial arrest last year, the first count was said to have occurred “on, about or between the 15th day of August 2019 and the 2nd day of February 2020” during which Bosiljevac “then and there being present did unlawfully and feloniously [appear] with the intent to commit said crime, but failed in the perpetration thereof or was prevented in executing said crime of engaging in consensual sexual intercourse/sodomy/lewd fondling or touching of [victim name].”
The second count was said to have occurred “on, about or between the 26th day of February 2019 and the 15th day of June 2019” during which Bosiljevac “unlawfully and feloniously engage[d] in any lewd fondling or touching of [victim name], a child 14 or more years of age but less than 16 years of age, with the intent to satisfy the sexual desires of the victim, the defendant, or both.”
The formal complaint — which was amended three times since Bosiljevac’s initial arrest in late May 2020 — included nine separate counts in total, including: two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child between the ages of 14-16 during which Bosiljevac was said to have engaged in lewd fondling, two felony counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18 during which Bosiljevac was said to have requested nude photos of the victims; two felony counts of attempted unlawful sexual relations with students 16 or older; a felony count of indecent solicitation of a child between the ages of 14-16 during which Bosiljevac was said to have attempted to entice a student into unlawful sexual acts; and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery during which Bosiljevac inappropriately touched two students above the age of 16 without their consent.
Fowler said Bosiljevac had 14 days to file an appeal with the court.
