Editor’s note: Joel Mathis is a former reporter and city editor at The Emporia Gazette, whose first job was held at the Marion County Record. We reached out to Mathis to week for his thoughts on recent events, and what effect the international attention from the raid might have on a small town like Marion.
When I was a rookie reporter at the Marion County Record all the way back in 1994, I made a dumb mistake: I improperly loaded film into my news camera. A week’s worth of pictures that I thought I was taking — including some high school team photos — didn’t get taken at all.
This was a pretty big goof.
My error wasn’t discovered until Monday night. The weekly paper was put together on Tuesday. There was no time to go back and re-shoot all the lost photos. The staff scrambled to fill space that normally would have been occupied by all those pictures.
And my editor — Bill Meyer, a Battle of the Bulge vet who had a long career at the Record — made an example of me: He ran a short-but-prominent front-page brief explaining why there weren’t that many pictures in the paper. He didn’t let me hide.
“This is the first time he has made this mistake,” Bill wrote about me, somewhat puckishly. “It will also be the last.”
Wherever I went for the next week, the good folks of Marion razzed me. When you mess up in a small town — and that error is big enough to make the front page of the local paper — the community really takes notice.
Now, all of America has taken notice of Marion.
You’ve almost certainly heard the story. How could you miss it? Police last week raided both the paper and the home of the Marion County Record’s co-owners, Eric and Joan Meyer. (They were Bill’s son and wife, respectively. He died in 2006.) They carted off the equipment and took pictures of bank notices, leaving the staff scrambling to put out this week’s newspaper. Joan Meyer, 98 years old, was inconsolable: On Saturday she collapsed and died.
Journalists across the country were outraged, seeing in the police raid a threat both to their profession and the First Amendment itself. The New York Times ran Joan’s obituary. The story was covered on MSNBC. Newspaper columnists from coast-to-coast — including me, somewhat closer to home at the Kansas City Star — weighed in on the police raid in Marion, usually in angry terms.
Marion is a small town that is almost never the center of attention. The residents there like it that way. “I cannot think of a better place to raise children than right here,” a longtime attorney in town told me a few months back. “It’s just a wonderful community.”
The glare of the national spotlight, it’s fair to say, was discomfiting.
It certainly couldn’t have been comfortable for Kari Newell, the local restaurant owner, whose complained that the paper had used “illegal” methods to unearth a past DUI conviction. The paper never reported on the DUI, but now the whole country knows.
It can’t have been pleasant for Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, whose own history of alleged misdeeds at the Kansas City (Mo.) Police Department came to light as a result of the national scrutiny. The Marion County Record was investigating that history when Cody led the search warrant raid.
And it can’t be great for Magistrate Judge Laura Viar whose own DUI history also became news after she authorized the search warrant that started this whole mess.
When you screw up in a small town, the whole community takes notice. Sometimes, the whole country takes notice.
The good news is that the Marion County prosecutor this week reversed course, voiding the warrant and returning the paper’s equipment. But that might be of limited consolation to Eric Meyer, who will bury his mother this weekend. There is talk of a federal lawsuit. A few careers in law enforcement and the judiciary might have been ruined along the way.
Marion residents won’t forget this incident anytime soon. There will probably be hurt feelings for a long time. Hopefully, though, police across the country have learned a lesson about the risks of cracking down on journalists for the “crime” of journalism in America.
And me? I always loaded the film properly after Bill’s front-page post. Some lessons you never forget.
Joel Mathis was a reporter and editor at the Emporia Gazette from 1997 to 2000.
I can't help but wonder whether, among the references to Kari Newell's DUI, Judge Viar's DUIs, and unspecified allegations around Chief of Police Gideon Cody, Bill Meyer would have thought this article should have also included references to his son's actions.
Eric Meyer has reported that, in the paper's efforts to obtain Kari Newell's motor vehicle records, his reporter accessed "a state web page" (access to at least one of which is restricted by federal law) by putting in her own name and affirming that she wouldn't disseminate the information provided.
Eric Meyer has also reported that, after the newspaper accessed the information, he contacted the police.
Yet despite a landslide of reports, the public is left to wonder:
What exact website did the reporter access? Several websites have been suggested, but none seem to satisfy Eric Meyer's previously published description of the exact actions the reporter took.
What was the nature of the information about Kari Newell that the newspaper obtained from that website? (In her one statement on the subject, Kari Newell suggested that it may have included her Social Security number, which anyone who's either had their identity stolen or is concerned it might would recognize is highly sensitive information. Did the paper print out or otherwise retain the information it obtained on Kari Newell? If so, why would they retain it if they decided not to publish it? And how did they safeguard it?)
Why after obtaining the information did Eric Meyer call the police? It certainly wasn't to tell them that 15 years previously Kari Newell had a DUI; they would have obviously already had that information.
What exactly did Eric Meyer say to the police? I cannot help but wonder whether, in whatever he said to the police, Eric Meyer may have himself "screwed up" by suggesting, implying -- or perhaps even confirming -- that his reporter did something that broke the law. If so, it seems possible that Eric Meyer's own statements and actions may have been the impetus for or otherwise contributed to the police action. (And if that's what happened, it would in my opinion be a "screw up" of phenomenal proportions.)
The fact that numerous reporters have failed to address what seem to an otherwise disinterested member of the public to be rather obvious questions suggests to me that those reporters may not subscribe to Bill Meyer's philosophy on the subject of publicizing screw ups -- or at least not when it applies to those of their professional colleague. I suspect the public will never get an accurate picture of what happened and why.
There are many lessons to be learned from this, including but not limited to what steps are appropriate when law enforcement has probable cause to believe a journalist may have committed a computer-based crime. Things that come to my mind include the question of whether the state is protecting the online information of Kansans as carefully as it should, what information is being protected and how, and whether stronger privacy laws and penalties need to be enacted. But one lesson that I've already learned is to be a much more discerning reader, with a heightened awareness that even the most widely reported news is necessarily unbiased, objective or comprehensive.
Most of the information you're asking about should be included in the probable cause affidavit/search warrant application... which the police have refused to release, and the Court has said was never even filed... Once the police raid you, you should never say a word. The burden of proof falls on the police department and prosecution, not the newspaper. If Eric Meyer did say something that confirmed his reporter broke the law, I doubt the search warrant would have been withdrawn and the "identity theft" and "computer crimes" evidence given back to the "criminals"...
The article on the front page says the website is KCJIS but that website greets you with a username/password screen immediately. If a reporter somehow "breached" that website, I would be on your side, but I very highly doubt that's what happened here. My thought is the reporter went to the KBI criminal search page on kansas.gov, which fits what the reporter says she did perfectly... but until the police stop hiding the probable cause affidavit, or the police chief stops hiding behind his "its the KBI's investigation" statement, we won't know for 100% sure.
