A&A Signs-Murals is inviting all Emporians to join in on a community mural celebrating the history of the city.
Inspired by the heart and soul of this vibrant community, this new mural is not your ordinary work of art. It's a colossal canvas of creativity that brings Emporia's rich history, deep-rooted respect for veterans and those legendary Kansas sunsets together on one spectacular wall.
Mural Magic: The Community's Brushstroke
But here's the twist - we're handing the brush over to you! On Friday, Sept. 1, from 3 to 8 p.m., we invite every proud Emporian to roll up their sleeves and be a part of this masterpiece in the making. Located on the north side of Trolley House Distillery at 502 S. Commercial, this mural is your chance to be an artist, regardless of your painting prowess.
We've got the design, layout, and even mixed all the colors so that it's essentially a giant paint-by-number. It's so easy, even a cactus could do it! And don't worry; our expert team, led by the incredibly talented Andrea Polzin, will be on hand to touch up any artistic "masterstrokes" that may have missed the mark.
A Salute to Veterans and Kansas' Stunning Sunsets
Emporia, Kansas holds a special place in its heart for veterans, being the founding city of Veterans Day. That's why our mural pays a heartfelt tribute to our nation's heroes, blending seamlessly with the beautiful landscape leading into the breathtaking Kansas sunset in the background. It's a work of art that speaks to the soul of this community.
Emporia First Friday Party
But that's not all! As you channel your inner Picasso, enjoy delectable treats from a food truck and sip on handcrafted spirits and cocktails from the Trolley House Distillery's bar. It's a painting party!
Plus, Emporia First Friday is in full swing, showcasing various artists from around town. It's a double dose of art and community spirit that you won't want to miss.
Partners in Paint
We couldn't have done it alone! A big shoutout to the Sela Group, Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills, and the Community Art Alliance for joining hands to fund and organize this monumental project. Together, we're adding more color and art to Emporia, making the south side of town along Highway 99 a sight to behold!
Get in on the Action
For any questions about the project, feel free to contact Alex Polzin at (620) 344-1190. You can also visit our website at www.signs-murals.com, and don't forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @aasignwriting for all the colorful updates.
Emporia, it's time to paint the town with pride, passion and a splash of creativity. Join us on September 1st for the grand unveiling, and let's make history - one brushstroke at a time!
