K-State Research and Extension – Lyon County, Extension Master Gardeners are excited for the fall lineup for the Grow Your Garden Series.
These workshops will be held at the Lyon County Extension Office on the third Wednesday of each month, unless otherwise noted. Look for the new Master Gardener Flags marking which entrance to use.
The Fall workshops are:
Sept. 18 and 25 – Hypertufa Containers – A two-part series Location: Lyon County Extension Office Part 1: Are you a DYI’er? Come learn how to make your own container. Participants will learn about the different components that go into making hypertufa containers. Part 2: Participants will get to unmold their hypertufa containers and take them home and start planting. Participants must be able to attend both sessions.
Oct. 16 – Pumpkin Centerpieces Location: Lyon County Extension Office Come make a fall centerpiece with succulents and a pumpkin. Learn how to care for this living centerpiece and how to enjoy the succulents long after the pumpkin is gone.
Nov. 20 – Starting Seeds Indoors Location: Lyon County Extension Office Come learn how easy it is to start your flower and vegetable seeds inside. With some planning anyone can start their plants by seed. Participants will take home materials to start seed indoors.
All workshops will start at 6 p.m. and the cost for each workshop will be $25, which includes the cost of all supplies. If you have any questions about the Grow Your Garden Series; or to register, contact the Lyon County Extension Office at 620-341-3220.
