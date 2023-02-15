Nineteen members of the local community will be stepping up to be Heroes for SOS during Heroes for Hope 2023. These Heroes share information about SOS services and raise essential funds to support those services. Heroes for Hope can participate as individuals or teams.
An important goal of Heroes for Hope is to spread awareness of the services offered to the community. SOS works to empower those affected by sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse, and neglect, and there are a number of services provided by SOS that survivors can use to seek support as they rebuild their lives. However, not everyone knows about this resource that we have right here in our own community. Having individuals and teams share information with their social groups and peers helps reach people that SOS might not have been able to communicate with otherwise. The more community members know and understand about what SOS is and does, the better chance that a person who is in need of help will be able to access the services provided by SOS. Community awareness and education are ways that we can work towards a safer community for everyone.
In addition to raising awareness about the services SOS provides, Heroes for Hope help raise critical funds for SOS. In 2022 Heroes for Hope started as part of Hope-A-Palooza, SOS’s annual fund-raising event, with a group of 20 heroes raising an impressive $50,553.28. After the tremendous popularity of 2022’s event, Heroes for Hope was separated out into the independent event that it is now.
Heroes for Hope runs from February 14 to March 14, and the Heroes have events and activities prepared to accomplish their goals, so watch for those chances to get involved and support these Heroes in their endeavor. For more information or to support one of the Heroes go to www.soskansas.com/heroesforhope. -End
SOS is a nonprofit agency that serves child and adult victims of sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse or neglect. SOS serves six counties in east central Kansas including Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris and Osage. For more information about SOS and its services, please call 343-8799 or visit www.soskansas.com.
Crisis Services 800-825-1295
Prevention Services 620-343-8799
CASA of the Flint Hills 620-343-2744
Child Visitation Center 620-342-0076
Child Advocacy Center 620-343-8742
