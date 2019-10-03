Members of Neosho Lodge No. 27 will raise money for the Southern Coffey County Veterans Honor Flight Program from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Walmart, 2301 Industrial Rd.
Tables will be set up at both entrances throughout the day and donations can earn a chance to win a number of prizes including processed beef, hogs, Kansas City Royals tickets, and more. Tickets are $5 each, $10 for 3 or $20 for 7.
To date, the SCC Honor Flight program has sent 77 Emporia veterans to Washington, DC to see and experience the monuments that have been erected in their honor. The lodge hopes to raise $75,000 in 2019 for the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.