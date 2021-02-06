Dear reader,
I am against abortion, but I do not condemn anyone who has had one or performed one.
Whether or not you favor abortion, we might all agree that we should do what we can to help someone facing an unplanned pregnancy. Donating time, money, or resources to a crisis pregnancy center would undoubtedly be very helpful to those in need. You will not be able to help everyone, but you might help someone.
If you think abortion is okay, I ask that you look up what an abortion does. Live Action has a series of animated abortion videos narrated by a former abortionist who turned pro-life.
If you are pregnant and need help, you can call 620-342-2244 to contact Shiloh house in Emporia, Kansas.
Proverbs 31:8: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Defend the rights of all those who have nothing.”
Sincerely,
Laura Buller,
Council Grove
