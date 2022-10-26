The trial for a suspect in the killing of Emporia teenager Jesus Avila will not begin before late February.
Lyon County District Judge W. Lee Fowler rescheduled the trial of Alan Alanis, 21, for Monday, February 27, 2023 at a hearing Wednesday.
Defense attorney James Heathman explained that a scheduled December trial would conflict with a different jury trial that he's handling in Jackson County.
Alanis pleaded not guilty in August to seven counts stemming from the shooting of Avila in rural Lyon County in September 2017. Avila was left to die in a torched car, prosecutors say.
He's charged with conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
Six suspects were charged with Avila's death. One of them, Armando Nunez, is now in prison after reaching a plea bargain on lesser offenses. Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde reached an undisclosed plea deal in April.
The prime suspect, Samuel Garcia, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday. He's already in prison for other crimes.
