Submitted by Kandace Wakeman
When you think about self-care, you probably imagine yourself applying a face mask, getting a massage, or curling up in sweatpants with a good book. And while all these things are important to incorporate into our busy routines, self-care isn’t just about the glamorous moments you make for yourself in real-time — it can, and should, also be about setting yourself up for financial success for the new year.
The great thing about self-care is that it looks different for everyone. Someone’s Saturday morning run for coffee is someone else’s journal session at a local park — or, better yet, a regular check-up on your finances, savings, and current spending habits.
But it’s time we expand the way we look at self-care. Though we certainly love a cozy night in every now and then, that’s only a source of temporary relief. Financial stress can have a huge impact on everyday life for many of us. Reframing the way we approach our finances can have a lasting effect on our overall well-being.
Here are seven financial self-care tips to practice in 2023:
1. Reflect on your relationship with money
Your financial well-being isn’t just about paying bills on time. It’s about your relationship with money itself, too. Before you get started making active changes to your finances, it’s probably worthwhile to think about your feelings toward money. Do you have financial anxiety? Are you overwhelmed? Stressed? It’s time to reframe any negative thinking patterns.
Debt or no debt, engage in self-reflection about why you might be behaving in certain ways with your money. This could mean journaling or talking it out with your partner, friends, or a trusted financial planner or other professional, which can be pretty reassuring.
2. Check your bank accounts regularly
You can’t stay on top of your financial health if you don’t know where you stand. While some might be afraid to inspect the damage, checking in with your bank accounts at least once per week is a great way to track your spending, find potentially fraudulent transactions, and stay up-to-date on your current balance. If you’re not one of the 36% of Americans who check their bank accounts daily, this simple task (although stressful at first) is a good first step toward a clearer view of your finances.
3. Track your income and expenses
In other words, create a budget. No matter if you DIY a spreadsheet or download an expense tracking app, visualizing your income and expenses is a tried-and-true way of understanding where your money is coming from, where it’s going, and how much you have left at the end of every month, so you can make smarter financial decisions.
Some people stick to the 50/30/20 rule — a good starting point that can be altered to fit your DIY lifestyle. The general rule is to spend no more than 50% on rent and necessities (like bills), 30% on daily expenses and “fun” purchases, then save the remaining 20%.
If you’re new to budgeting, fair warning: your habits might shock you — but it’s all part of the process. Soon enough, you’ll feel more empowered, in control, and become an overall smarter spender.
4. Prioritize your debt
Thinking about your debt might seem like the opposite of self-care — but to us, the feeling of paying down your loans and credit cards is almost as stress-relieving as a facial. (Almost.) With your budget in place and goals set, prioritizing your debt will be that much easier.
The fastest way to get out of debt is to pay more than your minimum payment each month, if you can. There are a few different approaches you can take: you can start with the balance that has the highest interest rate, or tackle the loan with the smallest outstanding balance. Or you can consolidate your loans to simplify and get a better, clearer picture of what you owe.
5. Create realistic goals on your road to financial freedom
Financial security may seem far away, but with a set budget, you can create some specific goals that inspire you to tackle what you want head-on. Carve out some time to write some simple short-term and long-term financial goals. Do you want to pay down your student loan debt in three years? Purchase a home in five years? Make your goals SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound).
By clearly defining what you want and when you want it to happen, you’re more likely to achieve it. And when you break it down into smaller, achievable goals, financial planning doesn’t have to feel so intimidating. For an extra boost of confidence and to make sure it stays top of mind, tape your list of goals to your bathroom mirror or inside the cover of your planner.
Sometimes the best self-care rituals are the ones that aren’t the most Instagram-worthy, but if you incorporate these now, your future self will thank you. The sooner you get started, the more time you have to work on your (SMART) goals.
In 2023, let ESB Financial help you make your dreams come true! Feel free to contact us anytime by giving us a call at 620-342-3454 or visiting our website at esbfinancial.com.
