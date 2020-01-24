Marshall “Lynn” Jacob, 100, formerly of Neosho Rapids, passed away on January 22, 2020 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia surrounded by his loved ones.
Lynn Jacob was born on November 12, 1919, the son of Elmer and Lena (Marshinsky) Jacob. He was raised on a farm a few miles outside of Neosho Rapids. He graduated from high school in 1937 from Neosho Rapids High School. A short time after graduating from high school he joined the Army Air Corps. To say he was a proud Veteran is an understatement. He proudly served our country for 3.5 years, during the time of World War 2. If you were ever lucky enough to visit with Lynn, you would’ve heard his World War 2 stories.
Lynn never married nor had children. He is survived by his nephew, Lance Jacob of Burlington, Kansas and his niece, Lena (Jacob) Napier of Benton, Arkansas. He was the proud great uncle and great-great uncle to many. He also had close cousins in the area that enjoyed his company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lena Jacob; his sister, Dorothy Damaris (Jacob) Miller and her husband Harry David Miller of Kansas City, Missouri; his brother, Lester Jacob of Reading, KS and his nephew, Eugene Jacob of Golden, Missouri.
Besides being a farmer, Lynn enjoyed antique tractors, square dancing, and coffee time with his friends. Continuing his love for farming after retiring, he was given an outdoor plot at Holiday Resort where he grew tomatoes. He was a member of United Methodist Church in Neosho Rapids. He was the proud newspaper and mail distributor at Holiday Resort.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home conducted by Pastor Gene Huston of the Neosho Rapids United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Neosho Rapids with military honors. Memorial contributions to the Southern Coffey County Honor Flight can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
