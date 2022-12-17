Glenda Diana McDaniel, 68, of Emporia, KS passed away at home, surrounded by her family on December 7, 2022.
Glenda was born June 9, 1954, in Emporia, KS to Veda Sliter and the late Glenn Rich. Glenda is survived by her husband of 24 years, Doug McDaniel; 3 daughters, Chrystal Hudson, Shauna (JR) Wind, Kelly Hudson; sister, Edna (Jim) Moore; 3 step daughters, and several grandchildren.
She enjoyed reading, gardening and crocheting. Her favorite items to crochet were baby blankets, bonnets, bibs and booties. She loved to enter her crocheted items into the Lyon County Fair and won many ribbons over the years for her talent. This year she finally received the purple sweepstakes ribbon for a multi-colored baby blanket.
A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1300 W 12th Ave, Emporia, KS. Services will begin at 2pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.