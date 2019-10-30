Even though the Olpe volleyball team advanced to the 1A State Tournament a year ago, the path to a fourth place finish involved a lot of familiarity.
Though knowing the process full well, this year’s Eagles squad hasn’t — and won’t — have as comfortable of a journey.
It began with losing five regulars on the court from last year’s team, setting the stage for several to get lengthier leashes or extended roles.
Where it ends?
This weekend will be the determining factor as Olpe heads back to the state tournament, this time at Dodge City.
“This isn’t the same team as last year,” Olpe Head Coach Marilyn Stueve said. “We have a big learning curve this year with some kids that had seen it, but hadn’t played it. How quickly they could adjust and understand what we were asking of them was very, very important. Last year, we had the home court advantage all (through the) postseason. Our regional was (home), our sub-state was at Flinthills — we’d played them earlier in the year out there — and Emporia was state and we play our league tournament there. Their only memory of Dodge City was (the state tournament) in basketball. So we approach it from we want to go out and do something different. We want to get out there again and do what we can.”
Last year’s Eagles finished fourth at the state tournament, but even with a significant number of returners, that doesn’t mean anything other than the overall experience won’t be quite as new.
“I don’t think we need to be taking anything lightly,” junior Marley Heins said. “Just because we’ve been there doesn’t mean (anything). We are the (only) returning team, but we need to focus on these (other) teams so we can get it done.”
The Eagles have won 31 games, placing them as the five-seed out of the field of eight. And they have done so with no individuals carrying all-state accolades. Its the unit as a whole that has made the season a successful one to date.
“Honestly, the strength of the team is that we just play for each other,” junior Maya Bishop said. “We might not have the best skills, we might not be the best blockers, but we just don’t want to let each other down and we just want to play for each other.
“We lost five seniors (from) last year. That’s a lot of people. We just have grown so much and we’ve came together, so being able to go back ... we show people that we deserve it and that we are actually the team (to beat).”
That growth, from the top to the bottom of the roster, is what has distinguished this team in Stueve’s eyes.
“It’s the growth of all of them ... where they can depend on each other, to help each other and support each other, that desire to keep pushing forward,” she said. “I tell them “to those who are given much, much is expected” and they came in with the experience, so we expected (the returners) to be those leaders for us. The others have tried to step up as well, but there’s no doubt they are part of our program and instrumental in the success we’ve had.”
Olpe will open against four-seed Minneola at 8:30 a.m. Friday, with an 11:30 meeting with top seed Rural Vista and a 1:30 battle with eight-seed Victoria during Friday’s pool play. After that schedule is completed, the top four teams on the day will advance to Saturday’s bracket.
It will all take place at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.
“We know what the atmosphere is like and we know what to expect,” Bishop said. “But they’re all new teams and we’re a different team, so we’re just going to have to roll with the punches this weekend and see what everybody else has to offer as well.”
