If you believe the earth is flat, you will eagerly embrace “The Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021” led by Senator Rand Paul (KY) and cosponsored by Senators Marshall (KS), Mike Braun (IN), Tom Cotton (AR), and Roger Wicker (MS). Senator Marshall proclaimed: “This is a time to believe in science, not anxiety or panic.... The science does not support a new mask mandate if you’ve been vaccinated or if you’ve had the virus.” They are dead wrong!
Of course the earth is not flat, and the past strong evidence for face masks providing protection has become even stronger. Just this June 25, the premier world journal Science published another peer-reviewed study “Face masks effectively limit the probability of SARS-CoV-2 transmission” authored by an international team led by researchers at the Max Planck Institute in Germany.
Fifteen graphs in this five-page article summarize the substantial data that have accumulated and detail the extent face masking limits virus transmission. The first effect or “source control” comes from an infected person wearing a mask that reduces their emission and spread of the airborne virus. The second effect is “wearer protection” that reduces the inhalation of airborne droplets and aerosols from others. The third measured effect is when both parties are wearing masks, called “universal masking.”
Data clearly show that protection is greatest when both parties are wearing a mask. But “source control alone is more effective than wearer protection alone....” They found “masks are more effective in removing larger particles, and freshly generated respiratory particles are usually largest at the source, shrinking upon evaporation in indoor air.”
Their graphs for “infection probability” confirm the crucial need to wear masks. I have previously described this as the “I wear a mask to protect you,” and “you wear a mask to protect me” principle. Since up to half of COVID-19-infected persons may not have symptoms, folks who feel healthy can still transmit the virus. That includes some vaccinated people who will not develop symptoms. Therefore, mask wearing as well as distancing remain important for protecting others.
The type of mask is important. These researchers found “that a person typically emits a total number of 3,000,000 particles during a 30-minute period.” This means that “indoor environments are usually in a respiratory particle-rich regime.” Their analysis includes a comparison of surgical masks and N95 or FFP2 masks with less than 5% particle penetration, as well as surgical and other masks that have penetration rates from 30 to 70%.
The importance of this study is its use of data and math analysis to graph the variable effectiveness of masks when the virus levels in the aerosols in the air are low, versus situations where the air is virus-rich. Their data show that “...mask efficiency strongly depends on airborne virus abundance” and that “virus abundance in most environments is sufficiently low for masks to be effective in reducing airborne transmission.”
The worrisome part of their graphs shows how protection from masks is compromised in virus-rich situations. The intensive care units for COVID-19 patients during the massive outbreaks in New York and elsewhere would be examples of virus-rich situations. Well before this data was available, healthcare workers intuitively saw this danger. Some went to hotel rooms rather than return home each night and endanger their families. This research proves they were correct. Today, many medical workers in virus-rich ICU wards are wearing hazmat suits with self-contained air supplies, and for good reason.
More research remains to be done, especially on whether the inhaled dosage affects the severity of the infection. But the effectiveness of face masking in this pandemic continues to be confirmed. No peer-reviewed science says otherwise.
But two of the five sponsors of this proposed mask mandate repeal proposal are medical doctors. One has touted abandoning a mask being a reward for becoming vaccinated. Another claims that wearing masks causes psychological damage to children and adults, again totally unsupported non-science.
And these are doctors! Do they enter the operating room without wearing a surgical mask?
(7) comments
The research study this article quotes says that "In virus-rich indoor environments with high infection probability, however, more advanced masks (N95/FFP2) and other protective equipment are required to prevent airborne transmission." Translation? Masks the general public buys don't work. The aforementioned study also released an interesting finding about vaccines; "Masks will remain an important protective measure against Sars-Cov-2 infection - even for vaccinated persons, especially when the protection provided by vaccination decreases over time.” Translation? Vaccines don't work long term. The CDC listed 90% of the U.S. in a "high infection probability" area. Translation? The masks we buy don't work. Did you ever read the outside of the box of the masks you bought at Walmart? "Will not provide any protection against Covid 19 (corona virus) or other viruses or contaminants." This vaccine hoax simply will not end until after the 2022 midterms when the Democrats get blow away. They now want to give booster shots. 9 new billionaires have been created during the pandemic. China sent us the virus and has made a fortune selling testing kits and masks to us. CA Gavin Newson, one of the most idiotic governors in the U.S., bought $300M dollars worth of masks from China over 2 bids from American companies. The stock prices for Big Pharma companies has sky rocketed. They just upped their price per jab to over $30 a shot. They are raking in billions while Americans drink the Kool aide.
It's sad you still don't understand how a simple mask could prevent virus from spreading as easily as without a mask. Nobody has ever said the mask is 100% effective, but it's obvious they have a big impact if you're willing to actually read and comprehend the data on masks thats already out there. Same goes for the vaccine...
And a $30 shot is still cheaper than being hooked up to a ventilator or paying for a funeral.
Thank God there are still a few honest politicians with some common sense, who are truly standing up for the rights of the people they represent! Rand Paul and Roger Marshall have my full support and I hope they are successful in their mask mandate repeal proposal. If people want to wear a face diaper then they should be allowed to do so. If people don't choose to wear a face diaper then they should have that same freedom of choice. If a Christian cake baker is sued because they refuse to bake a wedding cake for gay people...then any business who refuses to serve a person not wearing a mask should be sued for refusing to serve someone who identifies as anti mask...or identifies as vaccinated by their faith in the healing power of Jesus. As far as Tysons mandating vaccinations I hope the majority of the people who are not currently vaccinated walk out and file for unemployment. I hope they file a legal case against Tyson. If half of their work force walked out on them, they'd have a hard time meeting their orders it might be enough of a dent to their bottom line that they end up in bankruptcy. Maybe that would be a wake up call to Biden and the rest of the employers who are trying to illegally trample on the rights of their employees. Maybe its time for everyone in the USA who doesn't believe in face diapers to start boycotting Tyson Foods products and any other company they are associated with. If we all work together we could bring Tyson Foods down... or at least cause some SERIOUS damage to their bottom line...and that is all they really care about.
The Court sided with the Christian baker, they don't have to bake cakes for gay couples. Any business can refuse to serve a person not wearing a mask... or any other reason as long as its not because on age, sex, religion, etc.
"Identifies as vaccinated by their faith in the healing power of Jesus" LMAO this is pretty hilarious. Thanks for the chuckle.
The majority of Tyson employees are already vaccinated. I happen to know one of the people who was vaccinating them... Kansas is also an at-will employee state and Republicans have fought to keep it that way. I know Republicans love their cancel culture, but cancelling Tyson simply isn't going to happen, lol. That will go over about as well as the time you idiots were burning your Nikes because of the Colin Kaepernick commerical, or when NASCAR was boycotted for banning the traitorous confederate flag at its events, or when Target let people use the bathroom for the gender they identify with... You have done zero damage to their bottom lines, lol.
It only took Roger Marshall three days to violate his oath to the Constitution so nothing he does surprises me. He will always be a nothing in my book.
Unfortunately we have a number of the flat-earthers around here. Did you happen to catch the public comments at the last school board meeting? I heard the "99.9% survival rate" mentioned.
Hippocrates---Hypocrite Close enough for this Party! Perhaps, "Do Less Harm"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.