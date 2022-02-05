Wade Cameron White, 50, of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, January 31, 2022 at his home.
Wade was born July 23, 1971 in San Diego, California the son of Ronald “Ron” White. He had previously worked for 20 years at Simmons Pet Foods in Emporia. Wade enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time.
Wade was married to Faith Anne Smith. She survives. Other survivors include son, Cameron White of Emporia; daughter, McKenzie Cazares and husband Emmanuel of Americus, Kansas; brother, Ryan White and wife Mikie of Winfield, Kansas; sister, Rhonda Dye and husband Jason of Lawrence, Kansas; grandchildren, Aurelien Cazares, Caius Cazares, Callum Cazares; nieces, Reace Dye, Kylee White, Malinda White and nephew, Jaryn Dye. He was preceded in death by his father and a niece, Maylee Dye.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Pastor Mike Stubbs of the Victory Fellowship Church will be officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to his son’s education fund and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.