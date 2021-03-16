Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Harassment, 500 block Mechanic St., 12:05 p.m.
Traffic stop, W. 15th Ave. and Industrial Rd., 4:05 p.m.
Fire - illegal burning, 2300 block W. 8th Ave., 5:39 p.m.
Friday
Suspicious person, 2500 block W. 18th Ave., 3:30 a.m.
Criminal trespassing, 1400 block E. 12th Ave., 5:49 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Grass fire, W. Hwy. 50 and Road C, 11:10 a.m.
Grass fire, 1200 block Road 390, Allen, 12:50 p.m.
Grass fire, Roads 310 and H5, Allen, 3:32 p.m.
Grass fire, Roads 390 and M, Allen, 4:46 p.m.
Grass fire, 400 block Hwy. 56, 4:51 p.m.
Grass fire, 1900 block Road J, 10:09 p.m.
Friday
Non-injury accident, 1400 block S. Hwy. 99, 6:20 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Hit and run, E. Randolph Ave. and S. Commercial St., 7:22 p.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Hit and run, Road D and W. Hwy. 50, 2:51 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.