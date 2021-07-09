The Flint Hills Community Health Center and Lyon County Public Health are reminding the community of a drive-thru vaccination clinic on from 8 - 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Riverside Elementary School, 327 S. West St.
Public Health will be vaccinating anyone wanting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine who are 12 years old and older.
This clinic is being conducted in partnership with Emporia Main Street, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, United Way of the Flint Hills, USD 253, and the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund.
Every individual who is vaccinated at the event will receive a $10 Emporia Main Street gift certificate that can be spent at local retailers and restaurants. Every vaccinated person can also register for over $5,000 in prizes through GEADRF’s #VaxToNormal campaign. Visit geadisasterrelieffund.org to register.
COVID-19 testing will also take place during the clinic through Healthier Lyon County and RADx. Anyone who wants to get tested will receive a $20 gift certificate.
People are encouraged to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated online at publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard or https://www.geadisasterrelieffund.org. Walk-ins and drive ups are also welcomed.
Appointments are encouraged but not needed.
“We are so glad to be out in the community and bringing vaccine to people who couldn’t make it to our past clinics," said Renee Hively, Flint Hills Community Health Center CEO. "It is very important to us that we find disparities in our community and try to solve them. This is our first drive-thru clinic and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our partners.”
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
