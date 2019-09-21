Roy Lee Stutesman died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was 86.
Roy served in the Navy.
Military Graveside service will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Hartford Cemetery. The family has the arrangements.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 21, 2019 @ 3:59 pm
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Arborcat said:
“ pound the stone “ way to be Kacey
DrPepper said:
Congrats to Kacey! Well done.
Bill free said:
esustudent said:
KB Thomas said:
Witness1030 said:
KB Thomas said:
KB Thomas said:
Good article.
Justice81 said:
aulani said:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.