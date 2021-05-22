Area baseball and softball teams began and concluded their regional tournaments, with none of them making it to the state tournament.
The closest were the Southern Lyon County baseball team and the Chase County softball team, which both earned their way into the regional final. SLC fell 8-4 to Crest and Chase County lost to Burlingame 4-2.
Baseball
Quarterfinals
Chase County 6, Wichita Independent 3
Lebo-Waverly 11, Humboldt 4
Sunrise Christian Academy 5, Northern Heights 4
Southern Lyon County 15, Pleasanton 0
Semifinals
Marion 17, Chase County 5
Southern Lyon County 2, Lebo-Waverly 1
Regional Final
Crest 8, Southern Lyon County 4
Softball
Quarterfinals
Chase County 12, Flinthills 0
Burlingame 10, Lebo-Waverly 0
Northern Heights
Bluestem 13, Southern Lyon County 0
Semifinals
Chase County 1, Bluestem 0
Regional Final
Burlingame 4, Chase County 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.