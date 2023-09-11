The Emporia Gazette
A Hutchinson woman was injured after a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 6:09 a.m. Sept. 9, when deputies and Lyon County Fire/EMS were dispatched to Road D and W. U.S. Highway 50.
Upon arrival, they found a 2018 Toyota Corolla, driven by 57-year-old Julie McAllister of Nickerson, had struck a deer when she was heading east on the highway. Due to the hard impact, the airbags deployed. Her passenger, 51-year-old Gina Franz of Hutchinson, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
