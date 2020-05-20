Remote communication has been more important than ever these last couple of months as people around the country have endured the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This has kept business steady at ValuNet Fiber, with an increase in online activity at home for work, school and leisure.
Marketing Manager Kala Maxfield said there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work to ensure that everyone’s connections are effective and safe. The technicians, customer care teams, engineers, sales teams and others have been working hard to keep operations smooth — even with about half of the staff working remotely since mid-March.
“I would like to think of us as an essential business, as well, especially during this time with how much everybody is really relying on a good, healthy Internet connection to live everyday life,” she said.
Maxfield said ValuNet has noticed increases in customer service calls, with people needing help with connectivity issues, speed or other modes of tech support.
“People are at home and they’re online more, or wanting help setting up their remote work office, so our repair team and our customer care team has definitely been busy with that,” she said.
The Emporia-based company also began providing free WiFi in several locations in downtown Emporia in March, shortly after Gov. Laura Kelly issued a statewide building closure of all educational institutions.
“If people needed to use it for work or school, they could go downtown from the 600 block to the 1000 block of Commercial and use that,” Maxfield said, noting that the company worked with local schools to get the WiFi networks established. “That was one of the things that we immediately put in place. That way we could support our students and our parents.”
The connections are checked twice a week, and use has been steady. So far, there have been 15 - 25 daily connections.
ValuNet even recently turned up the strength of the WiFi.
“Everybody has been very, very appreciative,” Maxfield said. “Customers call in and say thank you … and especially our community leaders have been very appreciative.”
Maxfield has always thought that good Internet and data connections are valuable. This experience has strengthened that belief.
“I think it’s really opened the eyes to a lot of the world on just how much we depend on a good broadband connection — not only Internet connection — but a fiber optic connection that gives you the same download and upload speeds,” she said. “There’s not very many communities in the country that have a network like we do in Emporia. Because of that, with our robust network, we have been able to really augment and grow in times like this. During our peak times, our network is built future-proof, so we have plenty of allowable bandwidth from our Internet drains. We’ve only increased about 5 percent on our upload and 20 percent on our download.”
At peak times, out of the 36 gigabytes of bandwidth, only about 15 - 17 gigabytes are being used. Also, peak times are no longer just in the evening but are spread throughout the day.
ValuNet’s long-term plan is to continue providing high quality services to Emporia.
“We’re really proud of how our employees have been able to continually adapt to this crisis and rise to the occasion to serve our customers,” Maxfield said. “Thank you, Emporia, for trusting us with your Internet, HDTV and phone needs.”
Editor’s Note: The Emporia Gazette reached out to Sparklight to check in with how other Internet service in Emporia is doing but was unable to communicate directly with a representative from the local branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.