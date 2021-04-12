The Emporia Gazette
The 3rd annual No Coast Film Festival will be held Sept. 17-19 at the historic Emporia Granada Theatre, festival organizers announced Monday.
Admission is free.
The festival returns with in-person screenings after being held entirely online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID safety precautions will be in place and online streaming will be available.
The festival will showcase a selection of short films by independent filmmakers, ranging in length from 1 to 25 minutes. Shorts will be divided into categories and scored by a panel of judges. Entrants vie for one of three prizes: the Grand Jury Prize, selected via overall score; the Audience Choice Award, which is chosen by popular vote; and the Kraken Award, for a short that is both masterfully crafted and offers something unexpected to audiences.
NCFF provides a platform for first time filmmakers to showcase their work alongside experienced creators and encourages regional filmmakers, especially, to submit their films. All genres are welcome. Those wishing to submit their film can visit NoCoastFilmFest.com to find guidelines. The early bird deadline is June 25, and the final deadline is Aug. 6.
Questions can be directed to info@nocoastfilmfest.com
