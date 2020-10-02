The return of Emporia State athletics may be right around the corner following an announcement from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Following a meeting of the conference’s CEO Council Thursday, the MIAA announced plans for a winter season that includes sports such as men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling and indoor track and field, as well as an update for fall programs — including ESU’s football, volleyball and women’s soccer teams — who have had their seasons postponed due to COVID-19.
ESU’s first action will likely come on Nov.19, when the Hornets’ basketball programs are slated to travel to Nebraska-Kearney. With track and field and wrestling, the conference will allow individual programs to decide their start dates within NCAA guidelines.
The decisions come less than two months after the MIAA voted to postpone seasons for its fall sports on Aug. 14. On campuses such as ESU’s, programs across all sports have continued with team activities on and off the field. In early September, the university temporarily suspended athletic activities following a COVID-19 outbreak.
Headlining Thursday’s announcement was the return of college basketball. According to a press release, the CEO Council’s decision came after the group deliberated over the NCAA Sports Science Institute's Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Basketball released on Sept. 21, and the conference “agreed to continue to monitor NCAA, CDC, and local government guidance on testing protocols and resources.” The Hornets will host their first games on campus on Dec. 2 when Newman travels from Wichita.
For ESU’s wrestling and track and field programs, the athletic department will be granted “institutional discretion” in its scheduling.
While the conference confirmed that it will not hold a “formal” football or cross country season this fall, the spring may offer promise for the programs that have seen their season put on hold this fall.
MIAA football programs will be given the option of participating in as many four games/joint practices/scrimmages this spring. As other conference programs, such as Missouri Western and Pittsburg State, have opted to play football outside of the MIAA this fall, ESU has chosen to stick solely to team activities and no games. Now, Garin Higgins’ Hornets have an opportunity to return to the field in the spring.
The conference also announced that it has plans to consider a spring season for other fall sports programs such as volleyball and women’s soccer to be determined at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.