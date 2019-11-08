ESU volleyball wins five-set thriller over MSSU
Senior Emma Dixon and freshman Shelby Ebert both had double-doubles as the Emporia State volleyball team pulled out a five-set victory over Missouri Southern on Friday night at White Auditorium.
The Hornets won the match 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8.
The win was just the Spartans’ third in conference play this season.
ESU trailed by a 9-8 margin in the first set before a 9-1 run put it in front to stay. ESU struggled to find its footing, playing from behind much of the second.
In the third, both teams had large runs to flip the scoreboard, but out of a 21-all deadlock, ESU scored four of the final six to take the win.
The Lions answered with a 12-2 start in the fourth, staving off a late Hornet rally that brought them within four.
In the final set, the Hornets got four kills each from Yuchen Du and Valerie Golder to remain in front from early on.
Du led ESU with 18 kills, while Golder added 13 and Jessica Hayes 11. Shelby Ebert had 10 kills and 16 digs, while Dixon had a team-high 33 assists to go with 13 digs.
The Hornets will have their senior recognition on Saturday afternoon when they play their final home match against Pittsburg State at 3 p.m. in White Auditorium.
Lady Hornets fall at Harding
SEARCY, Ark. — The Emporia State women forced 27 turnovers but hit just six of 28 three-pointers in a 75-62 loss at Harding to open the 2019-20 season in Searcy, Ark.
ESU led 14-8 on a Kali Martin jumper with 2:31 left in the first quarter before Harding closed the period on a 7-2 run to pull within one heading into the second.
The teams traded buckets to start the second, the Lady Hornets taking a 20-19 lead with 8:06 left. The Bison then went on a 9-1 run to take a 28-21 lead with 5:19 left in the half. After the Lady Hornets broke that run, Harding’s lead held between three and six points the rest of the half with the Bison leading 36-31 at the break.
The Lady Hornets came out of the locker rooms on a 7-1 run to take a 38-71 lead on Tre’Zure Jobe’s steal and fast break layup with 7:58 left in the third. Emporia State led 43-41 when Harding went on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good.
Jobe led Emporia State with a career high 21 points and four steals. Jessica Wayne added 15 points and three steals while Mollie Mounsey had 11 points and four rebounds.
The Lady Hornets will be back in action on Saturday afternoon against Henderson State on the second day of the Big Red Stores Classic in Searcy, Ark. Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. in Rhodes-Reaves Fieldhouse.
