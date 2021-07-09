An Emporia man pleaded not guilty to all charges related to a high speed pursuit that resulted in the death of another uninvolved driver in Lyon County District Court Friday afternoon.
Devawn Mitchell, 23, was arrested March 18 after he rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Steven Henry, 64, also of Emporia. Henry was killed in the wreck and Mitchell was subsequently charged with:
Murder in the first degree
One count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer
Three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
Three counts of reckless driving
Mitchell’s attorney, Rick Meier, asked the court to consider lowering the bond from $1 million to $100,000. Meier said that, given Mitchell’s ties to the Emporia community, he was not a flight risk.
Prosecutors argued that the severity of the charges show that Mitchell presents a danger to society — especially given that the pursuit and resulting death occurred just one day after Mitchell had been released from Department of Corrections custody on unrelated charges.
Judge Lee Fowler agreed and the motion to reduce bond was denied.
Fowler set a jury trial date for Oct. 25, anticipating the trial to take a week. A final pre-trial hearing is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 20.
