Dallas Dean Glover, 85, Emporia, and formerly of Lake Kahola, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Dean Glover was born in Mankato, Kansas on May 1, 1935, the son of Dallas Lester and Cleo Katherine (Beam) Glover. Dean married Dolores C. Chigbrow March 11, 1956 at the First Methodist Church, Gooding, Idaho. She survives of the home. Dean is also survived by daughters, Rae Ann Wendlandt (Steve Weaver), Americus, Kansas, and Donita Shafer (Tim), Emporia, Kansas; brothers, Lyle Glover, Wesley Glover, Kenneth Glover, and Ronald Glover; and sisters, Lynda Glover and Wanda Green; grandchildren, Heather L. Wendlandt, Tamara (Kevin) Horner, Travis (Aundrea) Shafer, Dallas N. Shafer (Kevin Shaffer) and great-grandchildren, Kimberlie Skirvin, Jackson McCarthy, Isaac Horner, Cameron and Cedes Shafer. Preceded in death by his parents and stepmother Retha Fillmore Glover.
He lived most of his life in Emporia and surrounding communities, spending most of his married life at Lake Kahola, enjoying boating, skiing, and other lake activities, and watching beautiful sunsets. Dean enjoyed camping and camping clubs and entertaining family and friends around the fire ring at campouts.
Dean was a graduate of Emporia High School, class of 1954. He worked for a Standard Gas station in the late 50’s, the Bay Gas station in the 1960’s. He retired from the Kansas Turnpike Authority after 31 plus years in 1994.
Due to health concerns a private family graveside service will be held, following cremation, at the Hillside Cemetery, Saffordville, Kansas. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date at the Saffordville United Methodist Church at which friends and family will be welcome.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions to either the Saffordville United Methodist Church or Hand In Hand Hospice may be through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolence messages to the family may be sent online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
