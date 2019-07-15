Jesse and Beth Wilson of Thurston's Plus presented Ron Whitney and Ed Rathke of the All Veterans Committee with a donation for $1,000 Monday morning.
The money will be put toward the repair of a window in the UH-1H Huey helicopter at the All Veterans Memorial. The window was damaged in an apparent act of vandalism. Estimated cost to repair the damage was $2,500.
Check out tomorrow's print edition of The Emporia Gazette for more information.
