Barbara Ann Rogers, 71, died November 29, 2019, at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation. She was born October 11, 1948, in El Dorado, to Jewell P. Sr. and Rose (Everett) Swift. Barbara graduated from Matfield Green High School in 1966. She was a full time mother and homemaker all while working beside her husband on the family farm and ranch. Later Barbara worked as a Special Education Para at Chase County Middle School and was the City Clerk for the City of Matfield Green for many years. Barbara enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
On May 20, 1967 she married Kenneth Rogers in Cottonwood Falls. They shared 52 years of marriage.
Barbara is survived by: husband, Kenneth of Matfield Green; children, Jennie Henault and husband Eddie of Edmond, OK, Shawn Rogers and wife Kaylin of Fall River, Roxann Price and husband Sterling of Herington; siblings, Charles (Kathy) Swift of Midwest City, OK, Donnie (Elmyra) Swift of Matfield Green, Katherine (Jess) Dean of Matfield Green, Nancy (Mike) Swartz of Newton, and Everett (Tammy) Swift of Smackover, AR; 10 grandchildren, Tori, Kutter, James, Justin, Hunter, Karson, Kaydin, Scotty, Kashlyn, and Emree.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jewell P. Swift Jr., Calvin Swift, Joseph Swift; and grandson, Daniel Henault.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. Burial will follow in Matfield Green Cemetery. Friends may call from 3-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Jewell Swift Scholarship, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
