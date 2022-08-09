Richard Todd Wright, 62, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
Todd was born November 9, 1959 in Emporia the son of Richard Warren and Betty Lou (Christiansen) Wright. He graduated from ESU with a degree in accounting. While at ESU, he was a member of the debate team. Todd was the CFO for TFI Family Services. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Todd loved coaching his kids in sports when they were younger. He enjoyed playing golf, reading, his dogs, traveling and he was a people person and enjoyed watching KC Royals baseball, KC Chiefs football and KU basketball.
On May 24, 1980 Todd married Catherine Martin in Emporia. She survives of the home. Other survivors include sons, Steven Wright and Alex Wright both of Emporia; daughter, Rachel Hurd of Emporia; brothers, Joe Wright and wife Erin of Emporia, David Wright and wife Patty of Derby, Kansas; sister, Jayne Wright and partner Tom Parks of Phoenix, Arizona; and sister-in-law, Kristi Wright of Emporia. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tim Wright; niece, Samantha Wright and nephew, Ryan Wright.
Cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Treatment Facility in Topeka run by TFI and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
