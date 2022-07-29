Janice Kay (Wilkins) Stowell
Rothchild, 78, of Monett, Missouri,
passed away on July 25, 2022,
at Freeman Hospital in Joplin,
Missouri, after a short illness. She
was born March 1, 1944, in Little
River, Kansas, the daughter of Vern
and Fern Major Wilkins. Janice
graduated from Lyons High School,
Lyons, Kansas with the class of
1962. On September 6, 1963, she
married Melvin G. Stowell in Lyons,
Kansas. They shared 27 years of marriage, before his death
on January 1, 1990. On December 12, 1992, Janice married
Lyman Daryle Rothchild in Lyons, Kansas. They moved
to Dodge City in 1993 where they resided for 1 1/2 years,
before moving to Monett, Missouri in 1995. They shared
30 years of marriage.
Janice is survived by her husband, Daryle of the home;
daughter, Donna Stowell Starling and husband Bill of
Branson West, MO; son, Darrin Stowell and wife Shanna
of Joplin, MO; stepson, Brian Rothchild and wife Chris of
Superior, NE; stepdaughter, Shelly Rothchild Achtemeir
and husband Brad Beatrice, NE; stepson, Travis Rothchild
and friend Jamie Baloun of Superior, NE; sister, Sharon
Wilkins Bechtel and husband Carl of Emporia, KS; cousin,
Gay Wilkins Hansen of Lyons, KS; grandchildren, Kade
Stowell and Gavin Stowell, step-grandsons, Taylor Starling,
Chandler Starling, Isiah Achtemeier, Noah Achtemeier,
Trenton Rothchild, Tage Rothchild, Tate Rothchild,
and Taygun Rothchild and step-granddaughters, Olivia
Achtemeier and Brady Achtemeier.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents; and husband,
Melvin Stowell.
Visitation was from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, July
29, 2022, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M.,
at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Funeral service will be at
10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Ebenezer United
Methodist Church, Lyons, the church that Janice grew up
in, with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Burial will follow at
the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons. Memorials may be
given to the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, in care
of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
