Lyon County Crime Stoppers launched a new Felony Friday Facebook feature, mentioning a specific suspect who’s at large once a week.
“Sometimes the information’s plentiful. Sometimes it’s not,” Emporia Police Detective David Hudson said. He called it was to “freshen things up a little bit” in the search for people wanted by law enforcement.
The first felon featured Friday was Larry Krom, 48. A post says he’s wanted for “aggravated violation of the offender registration act.”
Krom spent four years behind bars from 2000-04 for aggravated indecent solicitation of a child younger than 14, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior.
The alliterative name for the new feature is based on Holmes’s background in marketing.
“Even if it’s annoying, get it to stick in somebody’s head,” he said with a laugh.
The campaign, which is similar to the old “Lyon County Most Wanted” series of the early 2000s , primarily will use social media. As of mid-afternoon Friday, it seemed to be working.
“Facebook, so far – we’ve reached just under 2,500 people,” Holmes said as he checked his metrics. Along with close to 480 engagements and 18 shares, “which isn’t bad,” he added.
As with all Crime Stoppers cases, a tip which captures Krom could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.
Anonymous tips can be left by calling 620-342-2273, going online to P3tips.com or by using the P3 app.
“Since we got that software, our numbers of tips have gone up drastically,” Holmes said.
Holmes added that Crime Stoppers has approved $4,500 in tip rewards since the P3 software was added in 2017. Not all tips have been claimed, due to their anonymity.
“We couldn’t even track somebody if we wanted to,” he said.
